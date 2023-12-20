Advertisment
#National

Mimicry no offence, BJP trying to divert issue: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

Masaba Naqvi
20 Dec 2023
Suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicks presiding officers in an impromptu skit depicting the proceedings of the House

New Delhi: Facing huge backlash on his act of mimicry of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee Wednesday said that mimicry is not an offence.

Banerjee said that by raising the issue of mimicry, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to shift the focus from suspension of opposition MPs.

A political row broke out on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the MPs' suspension and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi recording the act.

