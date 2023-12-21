Mimicry row: BJP protests across Jammu region, says Cong has 'cemented its humiliating fate'

Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) Holding protests across the region against the Congress over alleged disrespect to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, the BJP on Thursday said it is an insult to the Indian Constitution and added the grand old party has now "cemented its humiliating fate" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress' effigies were burnt down at various locations, including Kachi Chawni area where a massive demonstration was led by BJP's Jammu district chief Parmod Kapahi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sat Sharma participated in the protest along with party vice-president Yudhvir Sethi and other prominent leaders.

Sharma launched a scathing attack on the Congress for dishonouring Dhankar.

"Congress has dishonoured a person belonging to a farmer's family who is serving the nation as honourable Vice President and chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. This is an insult to the Indian Constitution and the nation by the Congress, which has now cemented its humiliating fate in 2024," he told reporters here. Sethi accused the "INDI alliance" of disrespecting the OBCs and farmers, emphasizing the need for repentance.

Kapahi on his part stated that Congress had disgraced the top constitutional post, thereby insulting the entire nation.

He labelled the Congress a habitual offender and demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi and his party for mocking the Indian culture and values.

Meanwhile, the effigies of the Congress were burned at Gangyal and RS Pura in a separate protest led by Rekha Mahajan, the district president of BJP, Jammu South. Senior party leaders Sham Choudhary and Baldev Billiwaria among others participated in the protest. Choudhary asserted that Congress' actions justified their suspension for the nation's betterment.

Mahajan emphasized that the vice president's position belongs to the entire nation and not a specific party. PTI AB AS AS