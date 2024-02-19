Minimum temperature rises to 14.1 deg C in Delhi

New Delhi: The mercury in the national capital settled at 14.1 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, three notches above the normal, even as the weather office has forecast possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards the night.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 74 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department's bulletin.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 14.1 degrees Celsius around 9 am.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was registered at 29.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards the night and gusty winds.

The air quality index (AQI) stood in the 'poor' category (222) at 9 am on Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.