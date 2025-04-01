Mine blast along LoC followed by brief firing in Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, Apr 1 (PTI) Security forces resorted to brief firing following a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

The mine blast occurred under suspicious circumstances in a forward area of the Krishna Gati sector early this morning, they said.

This prompted the troops deployed along the LoC to open retaliatory fire briefly. There were no injuries or casualties reported in the incident.

However, locals claimed there was firing from the Pakistani side also. PTI AB AB SKY SKY