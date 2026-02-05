Mine blast: Assam in touch with Meghalaya, says Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 5 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the government is in touch with its Meghalaya counterpart over the coal mine explosion in East Jaintia Hills district that left at least 18 labourers dead.

Some of the victims might be from Assam, but it was not confirmed yet, he said.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the coal mine accident in East Jaintia Hills. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this moment of immense grief," Sarma said in a post on X.

The Assam government is in close coordination with the government of Meghalaya, and the district administration of East Jaintia Hills, he added.

"There are unconfirmed reports that some of the victims may be from Assam. If this is established, we will extend all possible assistance and support to the affected families from Assam," Sarma said.

"In this hour of sorrow, our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy," he added.

At least 18 labourers were killed, and several others feared trapped following an explosion at an "illegal" coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday.