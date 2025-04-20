Mini bus collides with stationary Indigo aircraft at Bengaluru airport, no injuries reported

Bengaluru, Apr 20 (PTI) A mini bus collided with a stationary Indigo aircraft at the Kempegowda International Airport here, an airport official said on Sunday.

The vehicle hit the 'undercarriage of the non-operational aircraft', the airport spokesperson said.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

"On April 18, 2025, at approximately 12:15 PM, a vehicle operated by a third-party ground handling agency made contact with the undercarriage of a non-operational Aircraft On-Ground at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. There were no injuries reported," a statement read.

"All necessary protocols have been promptly followed in coordination with relevant stakeholders. The safety and security of our passengers, airline partners, and airport personnel remain our highest priority." The Indigo Airlines said, "We are aware of the ground incident at Bengaluru airport involving a parked IndiGo aircraft and a third party ground vehicle.

Investigations are on and all necessary action shall be initiated as required."