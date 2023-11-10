Mini bus driver arrested for overloading vehicle in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) The driver of a mini bus was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday for allegedly overloading the vehicle and endangering the lives of passengers, police said.

A police team was on routine patrolling on a highway stretch in the Manjakote police station area when it intercepted a mini bus and found it overloaded with passengers, they said.

The vehicle was found occupying forty five passengers. While twenty passengers were over the approved capacity, eight were sitting in the driver's cabin and a few were hanging in the exit door, the police said.

The overloading of passengers could have endangered their lives, they said.

Mohd Yaseen, the vehicle's driver and owner, was booked for his negligent act, which endangered the safety of passengers and arrested from the spot, they added. PTI AB RPA