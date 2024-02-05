Mini-bus operator booked in J-K's Samba for overloading vehicle

Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) A mini-bus operator was booked in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday after a video showing students travelling on the staircase of the overcrowded vehicle went viral on the social media, officials said.

The vehicle has been seized and authorities of Samba Transport Department have issued a notice to the mini-bus owner, proposing the suspension of the route permit and the driving license of the driver concerned, they added.

The incident took place on Monday when the overcrowded bus was plying on the Vijaypur-Ramgarh road, the officials said.

"In a highly concerning incident that garnered public attention, a viral video captured an overloaded minibus plying on the Vijaypur-Ramgarh road. Shockingly, students were found travelling on the back stairs of the vehicle, compounding the issue of overloading inside," an official said.

Noting the violation, Motor Vehicle Department, Samba lodged an FIR against the operator of the mini-bus for blatant overloading and endangering lives of students, he said.

The case was lodged at Ramgarh police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the vehicle was seized, the officials said. PTI AB RPA