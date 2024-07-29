Mini bus overturns in Jammu, 30 injured

Jammu, Jul 29 (PTI) About 30 people were injured after a mini bus overturned on the outskirts of Jammu city on Monday, officials said.

The mini bus, on its way to Akhnoor from Maira Mandrian, was travelling at high speed when it skidded off the road and turned turtle near Khuga Morh, they said.

About 30 people suffered injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment and first aid, they added.

Ten of the injured were shifted to Government Medical College, Jammu, for further treatment, the officials said. PTI AB SZM