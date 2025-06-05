'Mini Konkan' blossoms in Latur as college sets green example

Latur, Jun 5 (PTI) A lush green paradise, boasting of more than 700 trees, has taken root at a sprawling seven-acre college in Maharashtra's Latur city, attracting hundreds of people on its walking track everyday.

Earning the nickname of "Mini Konkan" from nature lovers and morning walkers, the serene eco-haven exudes a rich biodiversity that mirrors the Konkan region's natural charm.

Notably, 712 trees were planted over 20 years ago, forming the green spine of the Smt Sushiladevi Deshmukh Senior College campus.

The college generates approximately 2,852 kg of oxygen every day, its principal Dr Ajay Patil claimed while talking PTI on the eve of the World Environment Day on Wednesday.

The trees, seasonal blooms, along with the lush green canopy of other native species, not only enhance the scenic beauty but also create a soothing, natural environment that attracts visitors, students and nature enthusiasts alike.

The presence of such flowering trees adds a picturesque appeal, making the college campus feel like a living, breathing botanical garden, said Dr Pandurang Shitole, head of the college's English department.

The leaf litter and organic waste on the campus are converted into compost manure, nurturing the very trees that give shade to students and visitors, Dr Patil said.

A sewage treatment plant (STP) installed in a nearby drain filters up to 60,000 litres of wastewater every day, which is then reused for irrigating the greenery, making the campus nearly self-reliant in its water needs, he said.

A dedicated walking track attracts hundreds of residents each morning and evening.

"We come here everyday for a walk, and it truly feels like we're strolling through the greenery of Konkan," said Latur-based retired headmaster Balasaheb Yadav, one of the regular walkers at the facility.

"This transformation is the result of a clear vision and sustained efforts under the guidance of former minister Diliprao Deshmukh, president of Manjara Charitable Trust," Dr Patil said. PTI COR GK