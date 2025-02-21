Mini-truck donated to Tirumala temple in Andhra

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 21 (PTI) An automobile company donated a mini-truck to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Friday.

The mini-truck worth Rs 6.6 lakh was handed over to a TTD official in front of a temple.

"A mini-truck was donated to Tirumala (TTD) on Friday... The vehicle keys were handed over to the temple's AEO Mohan Raju, in front of the Srivari temple," an official release said.

Temple officials and representatives from the automobile company were present during the donation. PTI STH SSK ADB