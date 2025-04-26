Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery using 3D microscope performed at Army Hospital

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) As a pioneering initiative of the Indian Army, the ophthalmology department at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) here has performed a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery using a 3D microscope, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

"In a first and a unique milestone for the armed forces, the department of ophthalmology at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi, has performed a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery using 3D microscope," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The three-dimensional visualisation system is very useful for eye surgeries, including treatment for squint, cataract, corneal, glaucoma and retinal issues, the statement said.

"This system utilises special 3D polarisation glasses, and a 55-inch 4K ultra-HD display. The potential advantages include significantly lesser surgical time/complication rate compared to conventional microscope, decreased power of endoilluminator, reduced photo-toxicity, ease of use in uncommon and complicated situations and high surgeon and nurse satisfaction scores," it added.

"The initiative is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army in ensuring that top-tier medical services reach our clientele at the apex institutes," the ministry said.

This facility aims to offer cutting-edge eye care services, enhancing the hospital's capabilities in treating a wide range of ocular conditions, it added.