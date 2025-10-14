Delhi's air quality turn poor with AQI reading of 201

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the poor category on Tuesday morning, with an AQI reading of 201.

The minimum temperature settled at 19 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, with the weather department forecasting a mainly clear sky.

The relative humidity was 85 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".