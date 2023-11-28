Light rain in parts of Delhi, minimum temp recorded at 14.2 Deg C

New Delhi: Light rain was reported in parts of the national capital while the minimum temperature settled at 14.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department Delhi recorded 7 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am Tuesday, it said.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky and light rainfall during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 26 degrees Celsius, it said. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 96 per cent.