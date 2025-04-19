Delhi weather today: Light rain expected, max temp at 38 deg C, AQI moderate

New Delhi: Delhi's minimum temperature settled 4.2 notches above normal at 25.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said.

At 8:30 am, the humidity level was at 60 per cent.

The Met office has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by light rain during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

Rain and gusty winds in parts of the city on Friday brought some relief from rising mercury levels.

The observatories at Narela, Pitampura and Mayur Vihar recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall each.

"A fresh cloud cluster has moved into Delhi, bringing very light to light rainfall along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. This system is expected to pass through the city with similar intensity," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Meanwhile, Central Pollution Control Board data showed the national capital's air quality was in the 'moderate' category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 162.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.