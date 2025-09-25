Delhi air quality 'moderate' with 124 AQI; IMD predicts clear sky

New Delhi: The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notches above the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity stood at 66 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said, predicting mainly clear sky during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 124 at 9 am, falling in the 'moderate' category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.