Minimum temperature dips in Kashmir valley; Gulmarg coldest place

Srinagar, Jan 4 (PTI) Cold wave conditions in Kashmir intensified as the minimum temperature across the valley dipped by couple of degrees, officials said on Sunday.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, down from the previous night's minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, they said.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir remained the coldest spot, with the minimum temperature falling to minus 6.5 degrees Celsius for second consecutive night while the tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town of the valley, saw the minimum settling at minus 4 degrees Celsius, Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir registered a minimum of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.

The region is currently in the midst of 'Chilla-e-Kalan', the 40-day period of extreme cold, during which night temperatures often drop several degrees below the freezing point.

However, current readings show a departure from normal patterns.

During this period, the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum as well.

However, the plains of the valley have not received any snowfall so far this season.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts light rains or snow at isolated places in the higher reaches of north and central Kashmir on January 5 and 6.