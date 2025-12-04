Minimum temperature drops across Gangetic Bengal; further fall likely over next 2 days: IMD

Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) Minimum temperatures fell at several places in Gangetic West Bengal on Thursday, with the Met department forecasting a further dip by around two degree Celsius in the region over the next two days.

There will, however, be no major change in the minimum temperature over the districts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over all districts of the state during the next seven days, it said.

The Met office said shallow to moderate fog, reducing visibility to less than 1 km to 200 metres, is expected in the morning hours at one or two places in Bankura, Purulia, and Purba and Paschim Bardhaman districts.

Darjeeling recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state’s hills at 6.2 degrees Celsius, while Kalimpong logged 10.5 degrees, it added.

Sriniketan was the coldest in the plains at 10.8 degree Celsius, the IMD said.

Other places which recorded significantly low minimum temperatures are Kalyani (11.6 degree C), Purulia (12.4 degree C) and Panagarh (13 degree C), it said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 15.6 degree Celsius, a fall of nearly five degree Celsius in two days from Tuesday's 20 degrees. PTI AMR MNB