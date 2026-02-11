Minimum temperature in city settles above season's normal; air quality poor

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Delhi's air quality remained poor on Wednesday morning, with an AQI reading of 295.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, air quality at 20 monitoring stations was recorded in the 'very poor' category, 16 in 'poor' category while two stations reported moderate air quality.

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

On the weather front, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 13.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, with mist likely during the day.

Station-wise data showed that the minimum temperature was recorded at 14.4 degrees Celsius in Palam, 4.1 notches above the normal, 13.4 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 4.4 notches above normal, 13.6 degrees Celsius at Ridge, 2.6 notches above normal, and 13.3 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, 3.5 notches above normal. PTI SSJ DV DV