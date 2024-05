New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

Humidity was recorded at 37 per cent at 8.30 am.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted strong surface winds during the day time.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius. PTI NSM DV DV