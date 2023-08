New Delhi: Light rain is likely in the city on Monday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

It was a humid morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 81 per cent.

The national capital received 8 mm of precipitation between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius.