Minimum temperature in Delhi 25.6 deg C, air quality 'satisfactory'

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a windy and pleasant morning on Monday with the air quality being recorded in the 'satisfactory' category.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches below the season's average, weather officials said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 56.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 83 per cent. The weather office predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain during the day.

It said the maximum temperature was expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.