Cloudy skies and light rain expected in Delhi; min temp at 27.1°C

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to cloudy skies on Saturday with the minimum temperature being recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department predicted generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, it said.

The humidity at 8.30 am was at 86 per cent, the IMD said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 64 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.