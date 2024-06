New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a warm Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 30.2 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches above the season's average.

The weather office said a dust storm or a thunderstorm with very light rain and gusty winds was likely during the day. It said the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 44 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 39 per cent, the meteorological department said.