Minimum temperature in Delhi 8.5 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued an "orange alert" of dense fog in Delhi and adjoining areas for the day.

Due to foggy conditions, at least 11 Delhi-bound trains or those running on routes passing through the national capital were running late, according to railway officials.

The IMD has said the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 15 degrees Celsius.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 330, which falls in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.