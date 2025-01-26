Minimum temperature in Delhi dips to 7.1 deg C; AQI in 'moderate' category

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 1.2 degrees below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Advertisment

The IMD forecasted mist during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 23 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was measured at 72 per cent at 8.30 am, the weather department added.

The city's air quality remained in the "moderate" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 196 recorded at 9 am.

Advertisment

An AQI between 0-50 is categorised as "good," 51-100 as "satisfactory," 101-200 as "moderate," 201-300 as "poor," 301-400 as "very poor," and 401-500 as "severe." PTI SHB OZ OZ