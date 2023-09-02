Minimum temperature in Delhi recorded at 27.3 deg C

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Advertisment

The weather department predicted strong surface winds during the day. It said the maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

At 8.30 am, humidity was recorded at 69 per cent, the IMD said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 138 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.