Minimum temperature in West Bengal to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius: Met

Kolkata, Nov 2 (PTI) Minimum temperatures in various parts of West Bengal are likely to decrease gradually by two to three degrees Celsius in the next few days, the Met office said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The minimum temperature in Kolkata recorded at 5.30 am on Saturday was 24.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, it said.

Between November 3 and 7, the mercury level will go down by two to three degrees Celsius in different parts of West Bengal, the Meteorological office said.

The state is experiencing around three to five notches above normal minimum temperatures at isolated places.

Advertisment

The hill towns of Darjeeling and Kalimpong in north Bengal recorded minimum temperatures of 12.5 degrees and 17.5 degrees Celsius respectively, the Met said.

In the plains of West Bengal, Purulia recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 18.1 degrees Celsius, it said. PTI AMR BDC