Minimum temperature likely to fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius in Jharkhand from Wednesday

Ranchi, Dec 2 (PTI) The winter chill is likely to make a comeback in Jharkhand from Wednesday, with the Met Department forecasting a fall in the minimum temperature by three-five degrees Celsius, an official said.

Advertisment

The state has been experiencing fog and cloudy skies under the residual influence of cyclone Fengal since Saturday.

Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry on Saturday, bringing torrential rain and inundating several places in the Union Territory.

The clouds led to an increase in the night temperatures in Jharkhand, while the mercury settled lower during the day, the official said.

Advertisment

"A change in the minimum temperature is unlikely till Tuesday due to the clouds and fog. Thereafter, it may decline by three-five degrees Celsius over two days," Abhishek Anand, in-charge of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said.

State capital Ranchi recorded a minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, 4.5 notches above the normal temperature. It had registered a maximum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, about one degree below the normal.

Garhwa recorded the state's lowest temperature at 10.5 degrees Celsius on Monday. PTI SAN RBT