Minimum temperature rises across Himachal, brings respite from cold

Shimla: Minimum temperatures were three to six degrees above normal at most places in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, bringing respite from the piercing cold battering the state.

However, there was no appreciable change in maximum temperatures even as the weather remained dry, the Met office said.

The sky was partially overcast in Shimla and its surrounding areas and there was no perceptible change in day temperatures.

Tabo, the coldest place on Saturday with a minimum temperature of minus 11.2 degrees Celsius, recorded a low of minus 5.4 degrees on Sunday.

The minimum temperature in Sundernagar was 9.7 degrees Celsius, Keylong minus 4 degrees, Shimla 8.6 degrees and Mandi 10.1 degrees.

Dhaulakuan was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Bilaspur (23.2 degrees), Berthin (22.7 degrees), Dharamshala (18 degrees) and Shimla (16.4 degrees).

Shallow fog is predicted at a few places between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The local Met station has also predicted rain and snow at isolated places in the higher hills on Monday and Tuesday, light to moderate snow at a few places on Wednesday and at many places on Thursday.

It has forecast a cold wave in the lower areas on Friday.