Minimum temperature rises in most places of Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 8 (PTI) The minimum temperature fell by a degree in Srinagar city but rose in the rest of Kashmir as the valley braced itself for 'Chilla-e-Kalan', the 40-day harsh winter period during which chances of snowfall are maximum, officials said on Monday.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, a drop of 1.5 degrees compared to the previous night, the officials said.

The gateway town to the valley, Qazigund, recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius in north Kashmir's Kupwara, and 0.1 degrees Celsius in south Kashmir's Kokernag, the officials said.

Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, which was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir the previous night at minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, they said Gulmarg logged minus 2.5 degrees Celsius and Pulwama town recorded minus 3.1 degrees Celsius, they said.

The meteorological department said the weather would remain generally dry over the next two days.

The residents of Kashmir are preparing to face the 40-day harsh winter period which starts on December 21. PTI MIJ DV DV