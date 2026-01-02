Minimum temperature settles above season's normal in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) Fog reduced visibility levels at several places in Punjab and Haryana on Friday morning, with the minimum temperature settling above normal at many places.

Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest place with a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the local meteorological department.

Ambala recorded a low of 10.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.

Hisar recorded a low of 12.4 degrees Celsius, six degrees above average, while Karnal experienced cold weather at 10.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

The minimum temperature in Rohtak was recorded at 10.8 degrees Celsius, while Bhiwani and Sirsa registered their minimum temperatures of 5.5 and 10.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 9.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal, according to a report of the local meteorological department.

Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above average while Patiala's minimum was 11.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdaspur and SBS Nagar recorded their respective lows of 8.8, 11, 10, 7 and 6.7 degrees Celsius. PTI CHS DV DV