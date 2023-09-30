Minimum temperature settles at 22.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The minimum temperature in Delhi settled a notch below normal at 22.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level at 8.30 am was recorded at 81 per cent.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 175.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT SZM