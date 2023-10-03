Minimum temperature settles below normal in city

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) There was a nip in the air in the city on Tuesday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 18.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

Advertisment

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am stood at 67 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the capital's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the city recorded a high of 35.1 degrees Celsius and a low of 20.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.PTI KND DV DV