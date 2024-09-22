Minimum temperature settles notch above normal at 25.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi's minimum temperature settled a notch above the season's average at 25.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The Met office has predicted partly cloudy skies during the day.

At 8:30 am, the humidity level was recorded at 82 per cent.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 145 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.