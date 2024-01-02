Minimum temperature settles notch above normal at 8.3 deg Cel in Delhi

New Delhi: The minimum temperature settled a notch above normal at 8.3 degrees Celsius on a windy morning in Delhi, the Met office said on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department said there was dense to moderate fog in isolated pockets of Delhi.

According to the Indian Railways, 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to fog.

At 8.30 am, the humidity level in the national capital was recorded at 84 per cent.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 346 at 6.30 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

December 2023 was the national capital's warmest in six years, with the city not recording a single 'coldwave day' during the month.