Minimum temperature to fall across West Bengal by 2-4 deg C, showers in Darjeeling

Kolkata: Minimum temperature in West Bengal is likely to fall by 2 to 4 degree Celsius by the end of this week while Darjeeling may experience light rain or snow, the Met office said on Wednesday.

The Himalayan towns of Darjeeling and Kalimpong recorded minimum temperatures of 5.8 degree Celsius and 9.5 degree Celsius on Wednesday, it said.

The minimum temperature in the state is likely to fall by 2 to 4 degree Celsius in three days from Friday, the Met office said.

It said that light rain or snow is likely to occur at one or two places in Darjeeling on December 6 and 7, while the rest of the state will experience mainly dry weather.

Alipurduar recorded the lowest temperature in the plains of West Bengal at 11 degree Celsius, it said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 17.8 degree Celsius, the Met said, forecasting a clear sky on Wednesday.