Minimum temperature to rise by 2-3 deg C across Bengal: IMD

Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) Minimum temperature in West Bengal will rise by two to three degrees Celsius during the next two days, and no large change will occur in the subsequent three days, the IMD said on Thursday.

Minimum temperature in most places in the state's plains hovered between 12 degrees and 16 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Met said that there will be a rise in minimum temperature in all the districts of West Bengal by two to three degrees Celsius during the next two days, and thereafter no large change will occur in the subsequent three days.

The north Bengal Himalayan towns of Darjeeling and Kalimpong recorded minimum temperatures of 8.8 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Thursday morning, it said.

Purulia was the coldest in the state's plains at 12 degrees Celsius, while Sriniketan followed closely at 12.1 degrees Celsius, the Met data said.

The other places which recorded significantly low minimum temperatures are Alipurduar (13), Bankura (13.1), Kalyani (13.5) and Bardhaman (14), it said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius, a notch lower than normal, the Met said.

Forecasting mist in the morning over the metropolis, the IMD predicted that the minimum temperature in Kolkata would be around 17 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. PTI AMR BDC