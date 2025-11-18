Minimum temperatures across Bengal to go up by 2-3 degrees Celsius over next 3 days: IMD

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) Minimum temperatures across West Bengal will go up by two to three degrees Celsius over the next three days, the IMD said on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that dry weather will prevail in the state over the next seven days.

It said that the minimum temperatures across all districts of West Bengal will rise by two to three degrees Celsius over the next three days and there will not be any large change thereafter.

Darjeeling was the coldest in the state on Tuesday at 8.4 degrees Celsius, while another Himalayan town of Kalimpong was the second coldest at 12 degrees Celsius, the IMD data said.

Sriniketan in Birbhum district was the coldest in the state's plains at 14.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius, which is 1.5 degrees Celsius below normal, the IMD said. PTI AMR ACD