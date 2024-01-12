Minimum temperatures below normal in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) Cold wave tightened its grip on Punjab and Haryana on Friday with minimum temperatures dropping below normal at most places.

Several parts of the two states also witnessed fog in the morning.

According to the meteorological Department here, Amritsar was the coldest place in Punjab with a low of 1.4 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at a low of 2 degrees Celsius in Bathinda, 2.8 degrees Celsius in Faridkot, 3 degrees Celsius in Gurdaspur, 4.6 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana, 4.4 degrees Celsius in Patiala and 5.4 degrees Celsius in Pathankot.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, Hisar 2.6 degrees Celsius, Jhajjar 3.1 degrees Celsius and Fatehabad 3.2 degrees Celsius.

Karnal recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 4.1 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 4.2 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 5 degrees Celsius and Ambala 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN DIV DIV