Minimum temperatures fall across Bengal, dry weather to prevail over next 7 days

Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI) Minimum temperatures in different districts of West Bengal, including state capital Kolkata, fell to this winter season's lowest so far on Saturday as the IMD forecast that dry weather will prevail across the state over the next seven days.

The minimum temperature in the eastern metropolis at 6.30 am was 14.5 degrees Celsius, which is 2.1 degrees Celsius below normal, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius, he said.

There will not be any large change in night temperatures in any of the districts of the state over the next seven days, the IMD said.

The weatherman said that dry weather will prevail across the state over the next seven days.

Shallow to moderate fog, reducing visibility to less than 1 km, is likely to prevail in the morning hours at one or two places in all districts of north Bengal, except Dakshin Dinajpur, over the next three days, the IMD said.

Darjeeling recorded the lowest temperature in the state's hills at 6 degrees Celsius, while the other hill town of Kalimpong recorded 11 degrees Celsius, it said.

Sriniketan in Birbhum district recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains at 10.2 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said. PTI AMR SUS ACD