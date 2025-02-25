Minimum temperatures hover above normal in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) Minimum temperatures hovered above normal in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday, the Met office said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 13.7 degrees Celsius, it said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 14.7 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 12.6 degrees and Sirsa 12.0 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Gurugram settled at 11.9 degrees Celsius while Hisar and Karnal registered 10.5 degrees each.

Punjab's Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 13.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Ludhiana at 14.3 degrees and Mohali at 14.4 degrees.

Patiala recorded a minimum temperature of 12.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Bathinda at 13.0 degrees, Pathankot at 13.3 degrees and Faridkot at 13.5 degrees.