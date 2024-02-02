Minimum temperatures hover below normal in parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: The minimum temperatures in parts of Punjab and Haryana hovered below normal limits on Friday, a day after several places in the two states were lashed by rains.

Amritsar was the coldest place in Punjab with a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department here.

Pathankot at 5.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana at 6.6 degrees Celsius, Ferozepur at 6.5 degrees Celsius and Patiala at 7.6 degrees Celsius also experienced a cold night.

Bathinda and Faridkot recorded respective minimums of 8.4 degrees Celsius and 9.5 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Panchkula was the coldest with a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius.

Karnal experienced a cold night with a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa recorded 8.5 degrees Celsius and Fatehabad 7.6 degrees Celsius.

However, Narnaul, Rohtak and Bhiwani recorded minimum temperatures within the normal limits at 11 degrees, 10.8 degrees and 10.3 degrees, respectively.

Chandigarh, which was lashed by heavy rain and hailstorms on Thursday, also experienced a cold night at 6.9 degrees Celsius, however, the people of Chandigarh woke up to bright and sunny weather on Friday.