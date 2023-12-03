Minimum temperatures hover close to normal in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) The minimum temperatures at different places in Haryana and Punjab hovered close to the normal limits on Sunday, the meteorological department said.

Advertisment

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 11.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's normal, the MeT said.

In Haryana, the minimum temperatures were 11.2 degrees Celsius in Ambala and 9.9 degrees Celsius in Karnal. Hisar noted a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 11.4 degrees Celsius, the weather data showed.

Bhiwani registered a low of 10.3 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa's minimum settled at 12 degrees Celsius, it added.

Advertisment

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 10 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 9.2 degrees Celsius, Patiala 10.3 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 10.9 degrees Celsius and Bathinda 9 degrees Celsius, the MeT said.

Gurdaspur recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, it added.

The MeT has forecast dense fog at isolated places for the next two days in Haryana and Punjab. It added that there would be no large change in minimum temperatures in the two states over the next few days.

PTI SUN RPA