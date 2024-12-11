Minimum temperatures improve across Kashmir valley

Srinagar, Dec 11 (PTI) There was an improvement in the minimum temperatures in Kashmir, especially in the higher reaches of the valley, officials said on Wednesday.

The Meteorological Department has forecast a spell of wet weather at scattered places.

The night temperatures improved across the valley, including Srinagar, owing to overcast skies, the officials said. However, the minimum temperature continued to settle below the freezing point across the Kashmir valley.

They said Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus three degrees Celsius -- up from the season's lowest of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The night temperature at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, settled at a low of minus six degrees Celsius -- an increase of three degrees from the previous night.

Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, a huge improvement from the previous night's minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, they said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir registered a minimum of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, and Kokernag in south Kashmir minus two degrees Celsius.

While the higher reaches of Kashmir experienced snowfall on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, there has been no snowfall in the plains of the valley.

Doctors have advised people, especially the children and elderly, to take precautions and stay indoors.

The weather office has forecast mainly dry spell in Kashmir till December 18, with a possibility of light snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches of the valley on Wednesday.

There are chances of light rain or snow at scattered places, especially in the higher reaches of the valley from Wednesday night till Thursday forenoon as a fresh western disturbance will affect Jammu and Kashmir, the MeT Office said.

While Kashmir is reeling under cold conditions, the valley is bracing for the 40-day harshest winter period which will begin on December 21. PTI SSB MNK MNK