Minimum temperatures in Bengal to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius next week: IMD

Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast that minimum temperatures across West Bengal will gradually fall by two to three degrees Celsius next week.

The weather in all the districts of the state will mainly remain dry over the next one week, the IMD said.

The weatherman said there will not be any large change in the minimum temperatures over the next four days and thereafter, in the subsequent three days, it will gradually fall by two to three degrees Celsius in the districts of West Bengal.

The hill towns of Darjeeling and Kalimpong were the coldest in the state on Friday, recording 8.6 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said.

Purulia and Kalyani were the coldest in the state's plains, both recording 14 degrees Celsius, it said.

The minimum temperatures across the state's plains have risen by two to three degrees Celsius over the past two days owing to lack of favourable wind conditions, it said.

State capital Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 17.3 degrees Celsius on Friday, the IMD said, forecasting mainly clear sky with mist in the morning over the metropolis.