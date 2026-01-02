Minimum temperatures in Bengal will rise slightly: IMD

Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) Minimum temperatures at several places in West Bengal rose slightly on Friday, bringing some respite to the denizens from the biting cold, as the IMD forecast that the mercury level will climb by two to four degree Celsius in the southern districts during the next two days.

Minimum temperatures in the sub-Himalayan districts are likely to gradually fall by two to three degree Celsius from Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Light rain or snow is likely at one or two places in Darjeeling district on Saturday, it said.

The Met said that dry weather is most likely to prevail over West Bengal during the next seven days, with possibility of shallow to moderate fog in the morning hours at a few places.

Darjeeling recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature at 4.4 degree Celsius on Friday, the IMD said.

Suri in Birbhum district was the coldest in the state's plains at 8 degree Celsius, it said.

The other places in the state which recorded sub-10 degree Celsius minimum temperatures are Baharampur (8.4), Uluberia (8.6), Sriniketan (8.8), Kalyani (8.9), Krishnanagar (9.2) and Raiganj (9.5), the Met data said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 13.1 degree Celsius, slight rise from Thursday's 11.6 degree Celsius, the Met said. PTI AMR RG