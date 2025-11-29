Minimum temperatures in Rajasthan to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius

Jaipur, Nov 29 (PTI) Rajasthan is likely to see mostly dry weather over the next week, with minimum temperatures expected to dip further in parts of the state, the Jaipur Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

The lowest minimum temperatures are being recorded in the Shekhawati region, where night temperatures have settled between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius. Most other parts of the state recorded minimum temperatures above 10 degrees, a spokesperson said.

A slight fall in temperatures is likely over the next two to three days, he added.

The Shekhawati belt is expected to witness a sharper dip between December 2 and 4, with minimum temperatures likely to hover around 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, the department said. PTI AG ANM ANM