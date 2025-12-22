Minimum temperatures in West Bengal likely to fall by 2-3 deg C from Dec 25

Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) The IMD on Monday forecast a fall in minimum temperatures by two-three degrees Celsius in parts of West Bengal from December 25.

Dry weather will prevail in the state during the next seven days, it said in a bulletin.

There will not be any large change in minimum temperatures during the next two days, and thereafter, a gradual fall by two to three degrees Celsius during the subsequent three days is likely over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal, it said.

In the sub-Himalayan districts, too, a slight fall in the minimum temperatures by around two notches is likely at a few places from December 25, the bulletin said.

Shallow to moderate fog, reducing visibility to less than one kilometre, will occur at one or two places in several districts of West Bengal during the next two days, the IMD said.

Darjeeling recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature on Monday at 6.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

In the plains, Alipurduar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 9 degrees Celsius.

Places in the state which recorded significantly low minimum temperatures include Jalpaiguri (10.8 degrees Celsius), Bankura (11.2 degrees Celsius), Cooch Behar (11.3 degrees Celsius), Kalimpong (11.4 degrees Celsius) and Raiganj (11.5 degrees Celsius), the bulletin added.

State capital Kolkata registered a minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius. PTI AMR RBT