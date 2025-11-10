Minimum temperatures in West Bengal to remain unchanged for next 5 days: IMD

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) Minimum temperatures in most places of West Bengal will remain largely unchanged for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Dry weather will prevail across the state for the next seven days, it said.

The Himalayan tourist town of Darjeeling was the coldest place in the state on Monday, recording a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, while the hill town of Kalimpong was warmer at 17 degrees Celsius, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Sriniketan in Birbhum district recorded the lowest temperature in the state's plains at 14.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata settled at 19.3 degrees Celsius, while neighbouring Salt Lake was a few notches higher at 21 degrees Celsius, the bulletin said.

The metropolis could experience slightly lower temperatures on Monday night, it said. PTI AMR RBT